IND vs PAK: Netizens share hilarious memes, say Noida twin tower demolition has more hype than Asia Cup clash

The Indian cricket team is all set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in match 2 of the Asia Cup tonight but the major headline maker of the day and particularly in the first half of the day was the Noida's twin tower demolition.

The Supertech twin towers in Noida were brought down today in a massive explosion. The bringing down of the towers, lasting about nine seconds, gives moral victory to residents of Supertech Emerald Court in Sector 93A after their nine-year court battle with realty firm Supertech.

With the demolition done, the next challenge for Noida authorities is to clean the mountain of debris generated due to the demolition. Officials involved with the operation had earlier said about 55,000 tonnes of debris would be generated.

On the other hand, India will be playing against Pakistan in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. Last year in 2021, Babar Azam's Pakistan crushed Virat Kohli's India by 10 wickets at the same venue in the first match of the World Twenty20.

Both Group A teams are the top contenders for the Asia Cup 2022. However, the absence of Jaspreet Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi is not the best news for both team. With young guns such as Rishab Pant, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh, India would be looking for a headstart.

Though it's a big day for Indian cricket as any match between India-Pakistan always grabs the top of the headlines but this time around, It was Noida's twin towers demolition that took the major part of the day and even Netizens started to compare both the news stories. Check out some of the reactions below.

Noida Twin Towers demolition coverage is getting more TRP than India Vs Pakistan cricket match on the same day.. ye din bhi dekhna baaki reh gaya tha.. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 28, 2022

Confused between twin towers demolition nd India vs Pakistan match — moon (@some_smartassss) August 28, 2022

Can't decide which one is the bigger event for us Indians today. India vs Pakistan match or the demolition of those twin towers in Noida??#INDvsPAK #NoidaTowerDemolition August 28, 2022

While the demolition has taken place of the Noida twin towers, All eyes now shift to the spic clash between India-Pakistan. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM.