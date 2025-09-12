Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Netizens hail Punjab Kings for Asia Cup 2025 post with missing Pakistan flag

Punjab Kings (PBKS) recently shared a post on its official social media handles, mocking Pakistan, after they removed PCB's logo and kept the space blank. Know the full story below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 06:18 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India are all set to face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. BCCI has been facing massive backlash ever since the match was announced a couple of weeks ago due to deteriorated geopolitical relations between the two nations after the Pahalgam Terror Attack in April earlier this year. A major section on social media also demanded a boycott of the match and pledged not to watch the match either at the venue or on any other platform. 

    Punjab Kings (PBKS), a Punjab-based franchise which is co-owned by Bollywood diva Preity Zinta, took to its social media handles and shared a post cheering Team India for their next match, which is against Pakistan. But what caught everyone's attention was that the post featured the logo of BCCI, but the logo of PCB was missing from it.

    Check it out:

    The post also features a picture of India's captain and vice-captain, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in it. Soon after the post was shared by PBKS, a large section of Indian cricket fans hailed the franchise for leaving blank the space instead of PCB's logo.

    One user wrote, ''No Logo Of Pk board,'' along with fire emoji. ''Well done admin,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Dil jit liya paji.'' Apart from these, fans of Pakistan also poured in comments in huge numbers and trolled PBKS. One Pak fan wrote, ''Is this number of trophies of Punjab Kings.''

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India also recently rejected a plea seeking cancellation of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. 

    For those unversed, India is also at the top of the Points Table in its group after it defeated the hosts, the UAE, by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare. After the match against Pakistan, the Men in Blue will face Oman on September 19 in their final group stage match.

     

     

