Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK: Natasa Stankovic's special post for Hardik Pandya goes viral, see pic

Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic came up with a sweet gesture for her husband as he helped India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Asia Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Natasa Stankovic's special post for Hardik Pandya goes viral, see pic
Natasa Stankovic's gesture for Hardik Pandya wins hearts

Hardik Pandya was the star of the show as Team India romped to a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday. After India's win, Pandya came in for some much-deserved appreciation from his wife Natasa Stankovic, whose special gesture has melted the hearts of cricket fans. 

Pandya had a huge role to play as he first collected three wickets including the all-important dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan, followed by an unbeaten 33-run knock to inspire India to a resounding win. 

Natasa, who was a constant presence in the stands during IPL 2022, is often Hardik's first cheerleader and she the same exact thing after the India-Pakistan match as well. 

READ| Sachin, Sehwag and other cricketers react on India's thumping victory over Pakistan by 5 wickets

Taking to her Instagram stories, Natasa posted a picture of Hardik as she had a sweet caption for it, as she called the all-rounder a 'star'. 

Screenshot-659

Screenshot-660

Pandya was on song as he scored the winning runs for India in a chase that went right down to the wire. Pakistan had scored 147 runs in their respective 20 overs, but India chased down the target with 2 balls to spare. 

Speaking after India's win, in a video posted by bcci.tv on Monday, the all-rounder revealed that he felt no pressure despite the fact India needed 7 runs from the final over, and Jadeja got dismissed on the first ball itself. 

READ| How does India's head-to-head record against Pakistan read after Asia Cup 2022 win?

"Well, I didn't feel scoring seven runs would be that big a task (in the final over) because he (Nawaz) is a left-arm spinner and there were five fielders inside the circle. Had there been even 10 fielders outside the circle, it wouldn't have made a difference in my approach, as I had to just hit over the top," said Pandya.

"Having said that, I showed emotions only once during my innings when you (Jadeja) got out on the first ball of the 20th over. The pressure wasn't there (on me). I felt the bowler was under more pressure, so I was just waiting for him to commit a mistake. The way he made the field placing, I knew he would bowl back of a length and I was ready (to hit a six)," he added. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Around 100 families return to their homes after demolition
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.