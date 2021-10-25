IND vs PAK: Mentor MS Dhoni chats with Pakistan players after match, pics are winning the internet

It was a fierce competition on the field between two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 but once the match got over, it was all handshakes and smiles all around. After the game, the players from both sides were seen mingling with each other as it was all fun and laughter after the match.

You play hard and fair when on the field, and once the match is over, you shake hands and congratulate the opponent for playing better than you. While skipper Virat Kohli shook hands with his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam and hugged smiling Mohammad Rizwan, Team India mentor MS Dhoni was seen interacting with a few Pakistan players.

At first, former skipper Shoaib Malik was talking to Dhoni, after which Babar, left-arm spinner Imad Wasim and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani joined the chat too, picking the brains of the former Indian skipper.

Team India were pegged back early by the left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who removed Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over and clean bowled KL Rahul on the first ball of his next over as the men in blue couldn't recover from the same.

The rebuilding phase got prolonged for India as they lost Suryakumar Yadav as well in the powerplay. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant helped their side get to a total of 151 runs but it wasn't enough as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam breezed through to the target with immaculate ease.

The fans couldn't stop gushing after seeing the moment as the heartfelt moment went viral on social media as soon as it appeared on the screen.

Here are some of the reactions:

