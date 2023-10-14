IND vs PAK, ODI World Cup 2023: Man arrested for cheating ticket seeker of Rs 2.68 lakh, posing as GCA official

The accused was held on Friday under Indian Penal Code sections for breach of trust, cheating and other offences.

A man was arrested for allegedly posing as an agent of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and cheating one person by taking Rs 2.68 lakh on the promise of delivering 41 tickets for Saturday's India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad, a police official said.

Anandnagar police station inspector VM Desai said complainant Masri Kandoria had between September 22-23 come across the Facebook page of one Jay Shah, who claimed to be an agent of the GCA and was promising tickets for the India-Pakistan clash.

Kandoria contacted Shah on the mobile number mentioned on the social media platform and sought 41 tickets for friends and kin, for which he transferred Rs 2.68 lakh to the accused, the official informed.

"The complainant and his friends paid Shah 90,000 for the first set of 15 tickets, then Rs 30,000 for another five tickets and so on. However, Kandoria did not get any ticket. Shah was held on Friday under Indian Penal Code sections for breach of trust, cheating and other offences," he said. Earlier, Ahmedabad police had arrested four persons for selling fake match tickets.

