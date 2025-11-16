IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Pakistan A defeated India A by 8 wickets in the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash in Doha. Maaz Sadaqat and Shahid Aziz starred with brilliant all-round performances to chase down India A’s modest total. The young guns showcased dominance, raising hopes for Pakistan’s future bench strength.

A remarkable all-round display, led by the powerful batting of Maaz Sadaqat and the sharp bowling of Shahid Aziz, enabled Pakistan A to achieve a convincing eight-wicket win over their long-time rivals India A in the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup (Rising Stars 2025). This victory in Doha marks Pakistan A as the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Pakistan A's bowling unit dismantled the Indian batting order. Although India A's openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi (45 off 28) and Naman Dhir (35 off 20) got off to a strong start, pushing the score to 79/1, a devastating middle-order collapse saw them lose seven wickets for a mere 43 runs. Pacer Shahid Aziz emerged as the main threat, taking three vital wickets, while the effective part-time spin of Maaz Sadaqat claimed two important scalps, including that of captain Jitesh Sharma. Ultimately, India A was bowled out for a meager 136 in just 19 overs.

The chase was a swift exhibition of batting prowess led by opening batsman Maaz Sadaqat. Undaunted by the intensity of an India-Pakistan encounter, the left-handed batsman attacked the Indian bowlers from the very beginning, reaching his fifty in a mere 31 balls. Sadaqat concluded his innings unbeaten with a powerful 79 runs off just 47 balls (including 8 fours and 4 sixes), ensuring the target was achieved convincingly in only 13.2 overs. Mohammad Faiq capped off the innings with a match-winning six.

This emphatic eight-wicket triumph underscores the impressive form of the Pakistan A team, while India A will need to regroup and perform in their next match to secure their own place in the semi-finals.

