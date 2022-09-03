IND vs PAK Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match in Dubai

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match: Live Streaming, Time in IST, Venue, Probable Playing XI and much more.

Team India and Pakistan will cross swords with each other for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday. The arch-rivals had previously met each other in the group stage, with Rohit Sharma's men edging their adversaries by 5 wickets, thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round effort.

Now that both teams have reached the Super 4 stage, they will hope to finish in the top two positions to reach the final of Asia Cup. To do that, both India and Pakistan will have to win their remaining three games.

While Babar Azam's side were handed another body blow on Saturday as Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of the clash, India will also be without the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 35 runs against Pak in the previous contest.

Both teams will be looking to kick start their Super 4 phase with a win, particularly Pakistan, who will be eyeing to avenge the loss they suffered exactly one-week ago.

READ| IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match in Dubai

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai

When and what time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match start?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played on September 4, Sunday at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match take place?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

READ| Watch: Irfan Pathan shares video of Virat Kohli's goofy laughter, check hilarious replies from fans

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match​ in India?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

READ| IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for

India vs Pakistan Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah