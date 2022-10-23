IND vs PAK latest updates: Misunderstanding in the middle costs Axar Patel his wicket, watch video

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup latest news: India lost its fourth wicket as Axar Patel departed for just 2 runs after he was run out following a misunderstanding in the middle. Axar had been promoted up the order above Hardik Pandya as India tried to rebuild the winnings after losing three wickets early in the match. The Axar gamble did not pay off for India as he departed cheaply after a misunderstanding with Virat Kohli in the middle led to him being runout by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Watch the video of Axar Patel's runout here:

With Axar's wicket, pressure piled on India after having already lost openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma followed by hard-hitter Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli now needs to play an anchoring role alongside Hardik Pandya. Finisher Dinesh Karthik is yet to come in, which gives India self-belief to chase down the target of 160.

Rahul was bowled by Naseem Shah was just 4(8) balls. Haris Rauf then picked up the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma for 4(7) and Suryakumar Yadav 15(10) to send India on the backfoot. After Axar also departed quickly, Kohli and Pandya are now trying to settle nerves.

Earlier, Pakistan also got off to a shaky start losing both their openers quickly. Half-centuries from Ifthikar Ahmed and Shan Masood helped Pakistan reach a respectable total of 159/8 in 20. Star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi played a crucial 16(8) run cameo in the final overs.

