IND vs PAK: Kuldeep Yadav scripts history, surpasses Lasith Malinga’s Asia Cup record with 4 wickets vs Pakistan

Kuldeep was the standout performer as India bowled Pakistan out for a modest 146 in the final, with figures of 4/30 in four overs. His wicket-taking spell included the key dismissals of Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf.

Kuldeep Yadav maintained his exceptional form, taking 4 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 final, leading India to bowl out Pakistan for just 146 runs in 19.1 overs. The enigmatic spinner proved to be the pivotal player, dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup in the 17th over. At the beginning of that over, Pakistan was at 133/5, but they lost 3 wickets, leaving them struggling at 134/8. Kuldeep claimed the wickets of Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf.

Earlier in the match, Kuldeep had also taken the crucial wicket of Saim Ayub, who scored 14 runs off 11 balls. The 30-year-old concluded the tournament with an impressive tally of 17 wickets across 7 matches. He started strong with three-wicket hauls against both UAE and Pakistan, followed by another three-wicket performance against Bangladesh, and delivered his finest bowling display against Pakistan in the final.

Kuldeep Yadav makes history

During his remarkable spell, Kuldeep Yadav made history by surpassing Lasith Malinga on the all-time list of bowlers with the most wickets in the Asia Cup (including both ODIs and T20Is). He now holds 36 wickets in the tournament.

Malinga had taken 33 wickets in the Asia Cup, while Muttiah Muralitharan, who only participated in the ODI format of the Asia Cup, took 30 wickets.

Since making his Asia Cup debut in 2018, Kuldeep has accumulated 19 wickets in the 50-over format of the tournament and 17 wickets in the T20 editions. He missed the 2022 Asia Cup and is participating in his first T20 Asia Cup this year.

Thanks to his outstanding performance, India successfully bowled out Pakistan for a total of 146 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel each took 2 wickets in the final.

India is now pursuing a target of 147 runs in this crucial final. The Men in Blue have already triumphed over Pakistan twice in the tournament and are favored to secure the trophy for the second consecutive time. India has previously won the T20 Asia Cup once.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Haris Rauf with yorker, mimics dipping flight gesture- Watch