IND vs PAK: Know all about Pakistan's pace bowler Naseem Shah who is making his T20I debut against India

Know all about Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah who is all set to make his T20I debut in an important game of the Asia Cup against India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Naseem Shah

Pakistan’s young pacer Naseem Shah will make his T20I debut against the arch-rivals India in both teams’ tournament opener of the 2022 T20 Asia Cup to be played on Sunday. The right-arm pacer recently made his ODI debut against the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series. After his good performances with the ball, Naseem was named into Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad.

The right-arm pacer has represented his country in 13 Tests and three 50-over matches for the Men in Green. In these 16 encounters, Naseem has scalped a total of 43 wickets. The 19-year-old said that today’s match against India is a big one, but he will try to take it as a normal encounter.

Pakistan look like a different team than they were in the last World Cup. They don’t have the services of Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Shaheen Shah Afridi, their three main pillars. Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali remain sidelined too. It is mostly a new look Pakistan that will be taking on India in Dubai. 

Both teams will also miss the services of their premier pacers. While Shaheen Afridi will not be in Pakistan’s playing XI, Jasprit Bumrah has also been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. However, both teams have announced a strong bowling line-up for the tournament and will look to win their first match of the tournament.

Talking about the match, as we write, India has won the toss and has elected to bowl first, 

