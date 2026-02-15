FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8

Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post

From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments

Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

Viral video: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting Nagzilla at crowded Connaught Place, netizens say 'Karan Johar ko...'

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav snubs Salman Agha as India continue no-handshake stand against Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to issue Aadhaar-like unique IDs for all land parcels in capital

Delhi CM Gupta launches initiative to issue unique IDs for land parcels

Wispr Flow feels like Voice Interface people expected Siri to become

Wispr Flow Feels Like the Voice Interface People Expected Siri to Become

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well, then sends him back for duck

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: Salman Agha wishes Abhishek Sharma well

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality

Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

Indian opener Ishan Kishan was unstoppable in the crucial high-pressure match against Pakistan in Colombo. He slammed 77 off just 40 balls.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty
Ishan Kishan scored 77 off 40 against Pakistan in Colombo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ishan Kishan, Team India's star opener, proved his mettle again in the format after he slammed 77 off just 40 balls against arch-rivals in the high-pressure game in Colombo. His destructive knock after India lost Abhishek Sharma on a 4-ball duck, and the Men in Blue were in trouble in the initial stage. With this innings, Ishan Kishan also scripted history, and he scored the third-fastest fifty in the format in the IND vs PAK games.

 

Ishan's half-century came in just 27 balls, and he is now only behind Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez.

 

Record of Fastest 50 in IND vs PAK T20I matches

 

Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 23 balls in Ahmedabad, 2012

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 24 balls in Dubai, 2025

Ishan Kishan (India) - 27 balls in Colombo, 2026

Yuvraj Singh (India) - 29 balls in Ahmedabad, 2012

 

Not only this, but Ishan also surpassed Gautam Gambhir's highest individual score of 75, which came during the inaugural World Cup edition in South Africa in 2007.

 

Record of highest individual score in IND vs PAK T20I matches

 

Virat Kohli (India) - 82 runs in 53 balls, Melbourne (2022)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 79 runs off 55 balls, Dubai (2021)

Virat Kohli (India) - 78 runs off 61 balls, Colombo (2012)

Isha Kishan (India) - 77 runs off 40 balls, Colombo (2026)

Gautam Gambhir (India) - 75 runs off 54 balls, Johannesburg (2007)

Abhishek Sharma (India) - 74 runs off 39 balls, Dubai (2025)

 

Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8
T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 ru
Saketh Sreenivasaiah's death in US: Indian student remembered late friend in his last LinkedIn post
Saketh Sreenivasaiah: Indian student mentioned late friend in last post
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his favourite IND vs PAK T20 World Cup moments
From 2007 debut to Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass, Rohit Sharma recalls his
Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and other cricketers demand urgent medical attention as former Pakistan PM loses 85% vision
Imran Khan's Vision Loss: Cricketers demand urgent medical attention for ex-PM
IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty
Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest 50
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films celebrating Lord Shiva's immortality
Maha Shivratri 2026: From Brahmastra to Shiv Bhakta, 6 Bollywood films
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Adiala Jail
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement