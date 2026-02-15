IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan surpasses Gautam Gambhir in major T20I record with 3rd fastest fifty

T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan, bowlers star as India thrash Pakistan by 61 runs in Colombo, qualify for Super 8
Indian opener Ishan Kishan was unstoppable in the crucial high-pressure match against Pakistan in Colombo. He slammed 77 off just 40 balls.
Ishan Kishan, Team India's star opener, proved his mettle again in the format after he slammed 77 off just 40 balls against arch-rivals in the high-pressure game in Colombo. His destructive knock after India lost Abhishek Sharma on a 4-ball duck, and the Men in Blue were in trouble in the initial stage. With this innings, Ishan Kishan also scripted history, and he scored the third-fastest fifty in the format in the IND vs PAK games.
Ishan's half-century came in just 27 balls, and he is now only behind Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez.
Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan) - 23 balls in Ahmedabad, 2012
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 24 balls in Dubai, 2025
Ishan Kishan (India) - 27 balls in Colombo, 2026
Yuvraj Singh (India) - 29 balls in Ahmedabad, 2012
Not only this, but Ishan also surpassed Gautam Gambhir's highest individual score of 75, which came during the inaugural World Cup edition in South Africa in 2007.
Virat Kohli (India) - 82 runs in 53 balls, Melbourne (2022)
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 79 runs off 55 balls, Dubai (2021)
Virat Kohli (India) - 78 runs off 61 balls, Colombo (2012)
Isha Kishan (India) - 77 runs off 40 balls, Colombo (2026)
Gautam Gambhir (India) - 75 runs off 54 balls, Johannesburg (2007)
Abhishek Sharma (India) - 74 runs off 39 balls, Dubai (2025)
Meanwhile, Salman Ali Agha won the Toss and decided to bowl first against India.