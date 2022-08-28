IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya's all-round performance takes India to 5-wicket win over Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Ravindra Jadeja's match-winning knock and Virat Kohli's mature innings of 35 in 34 deliveries proved enough for the Indian team to beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia cup match which was played in Dubai.

Hardik Pandya took three crucial wickets in the middle overs while Bhuvneshwar Kumar snared four as India bowled out Pakistan for 147 in their opening Asia Cup match on Sunday. Pandya ended with figures of 3/25 in 4 overs while opener Mohammed Rizwan was the top-scorer for Pakistan with a sedate 43 off 42 balls. Senior seamer Bhuvneshwar though had the best figures of 4 for 26.

Chasing a target of 148, the Indian team lost its first wicket in the 1st over of the game as KL Rahul was bowled out for a duck but the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the innings and stitched a good partnership of 49 runs before both the Indian batters fell in quick succession.

The Duo of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had a quickfire partnership of 52 runs before Ravindra Jadeja lost his wicket in the final over with India needing 7 off 5 deliveries but Hardik Pandya finished the game off with a six and 2 more deliveries left.

Earlier in the game during the first Innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers from the Indian side as he took 4 crucial wickets and was equally supported by Hardik Pandya who took 3 wickets and due to their bowling performances, India was able to keep Pakistan down to 147 runs at the end of their 20 overs.

The Indian team will next play Hong Kong in the Asia Cp and that will be played on August 31.