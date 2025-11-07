IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan by 2 runs in Hong Kong sixes, stretch winning streak to five this year

India edged Pakistan by just 2 runs in a thrilling Hong Kong Sixes clash, securing their 5th straight victory over the arch-rivals in 2025. In a high-voltage finish, India held their nerves to continue their unbeaten run this year, extending their dominance in the iconic rivalry.

India once again triumphed over Pakistan in a nail-biting match at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, clinching a narrow victory by 2 runs through the Duckworth-Lewis method. This win underscores India's ongoing supremacy over Pakistan in 2025, following three victories in the Asia Cup earlier this year and a decisive win in the Women's Cricket World Cup.

At Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, India posted a score of 86 for 4 in 6 overs, propelled by a rapid start from Robin Uthappa, who made 28 runs off just 11 balls, including 3 sixes and 2 fours.

Bharat Chipli added 24 runs, while Captain Dinesh Karthik remained not out with 17 runs off 6 balls, enhancing the team's total. Pakistan's Muhammad Shahzad stood out with two crucial wickets, dismissing Uthappa and Stuart Binny in a single over. Despite a strong chase led by Khawaja Nafay and Abdul Samad, Pakistan fell short, ending at 41 for 1 in 3 overs as rain interrupted the match.

India's recent victory at the Hong Kong Sixes contributes to their remarkable record against Pakistan in 2025. During the Asia Cup 2025, India bested Pakistan three times: twice in the group stages and once in the Super 4 stage, ultimately securing the title in a thrilling final in Dubai with a 5-wicket win. In that final, India bowled Pakistan out for 146, with significant performances from Kuldeep Yadav (4/30) and a solid innings from Tilak Varma (69*). This victory marked India's ninth Asia Cup title, reinforcing their dominance over Pakistan in significant matches throughout the year.

Additionally, India's women's cricket team maintained their winning momentum against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2025, achieving a commanding 88-run victory in Colombo. Kranti Goud excelled with a three-wicket haul, while Richa Ghosh contributed a vital 35 runs. India has now secured victories in all twelve ODI matches against Pakistan in women's cricket, further solidifying their dominance across all formats and genders in 2025.

