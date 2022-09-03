IND vs PAK: Huge blow for Babar Azam's side, another pacer ruled out through injury

Pakistan have received another setback ahead of their Asia Cup clash versus India

India and Pakistan are set to add another chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday, September 4 but ahead of the high-octane clash, Babar Azam's side has received a major blow. Shahnawaz Dahani has been injured and as per reports, he won't be able to play against Team India.

According to Zee News correspondent Preeti Dahiya, Dahani has suffered a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament.

READ| India 'laadla' of world cricket as they make more money, not because they play well: Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan are already without the services of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jnr both of whom have been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 through their respective injury woes. While Shaheen sustained an issue to his right knee in the Test series against Sri Lanka last month, Mohammad Wasim was injured during a training session, days ahead of the first match of Asia Cup.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Hasan Ali as Wasim's replacement, and while Ali didn't play against India, after Dahani's injury, the all-rounder may well feature in the playing XI on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, this comes as a huge blow for Babar's side. Meanwhile, Team India haven't been too lucky either with injuries.

READ| IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recently ruled out of the tournament, with Axar Patel called up as his replacement. The Men in Blue are already without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, both of whom have been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Jadeja's injury comes as a worrying factor for India, as he played a crucial 35-run knock against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener.