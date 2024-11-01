India faced a humiliating loss against Pakistan in the Hong Kong Super Sixes.

India suffered a humiliating defeat in their Hong Kong Super Sixes match against Pakistan on November 1st. Pakistan effortlessly chased down the 120-run target without losing a single wicket and with an over to spare, after Robin Uthappa's India Sixes had posted a total of 119/2 in their six overs.

The Indian team had a promising start, with Bharat Chipli and captain Uthappa leading the charge. However, Kedar Jadhav's contribution was limited to just eight runs. Chipli, on the other hand, retired not out after scoring an impressive 53 off 16 balls, while Uthappa and Manoj Tiwari added valuable runs to reach the competitive total.

In response, Pakistan Sixes cruised past the target with ease. Muhammad Akhlaq and Asif Ali played outstanding innings, scoring 40 and 55 runs respectively. Akhlaq and Faheem remained unbeaten, while Asif retired not out.

Despite the efforts of Stuart Binny, Jadhav, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Tiwari, India failed to take any wickets. Nadeem was the most expensive bowler, conceding 28.50 runs per over. Akhlaq hit four sixes, while Asif Ali smashed seven, leading Pakistan to a dominant victory over India.

Also read| 'Right time to retire': Netizens troll Virat Kohli after batter fails to perform in Mumbai Test against New Zealand