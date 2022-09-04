'Heads is the call': Ravi Shastri makes mistake during toss after Babar Azam calls tails, watch video

Ravi Shastri makes a slight blunder during toss

India and Pakistan faced off in the Super 4 of Asia Cup 2022 to add another chapter to this historic rivalry. While Rohit Sharma's men won the previous contest in the group stage by five wickets, Babar Azam's men will be hoping for revenge.

Babar did win the toss and he chose to bowl first, citing 'dew' as one of the factors behind his decision. However, there was a moment where confusion reigned supreme during the toss after a blunder from former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri.

The former Indian head coach was the presenter and gave a boxing-style welcome to the fans before the toss. Rohit Sharma in the 'blue corner' and Babar Azam in the 'green corner' said Shastri, however, what followed was a hilarious mix-up.

READ| 'What did Dinesh Karthik do wrong?': Netizens furious after DK gets dropped against Pakistan

While the Pakistani skipper had called 'tails' Shastri was heard saying 'heads is the call'. As soon as the coin came down, match referee Andy Pycroft looked confusingly towards Babar who re-affirmed that he had indeed called tails.

Replays showed that Shastri had indeed made a small mistake.

Watch:

More to follow...