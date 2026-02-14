IND vs PAK head-to-head stats: Check results of last five T20I games between arch-rivals

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns on Sunday, February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the group stage game in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026.

The high-voltage, much-awaited game between India and Pakistan is set to be played on Sunday, February 15, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. As per the current standings in Group A, Team India are at the top position with two wins and a better Net Run Rate (NRR). The upcoming Match No 27 of the tournament will not be the game that decides the Super Eight qualifying team, as both sides are most likely to qualify for the next round easily. But, it will certainly be important for them as it will be the first big game for both sides in the ongoing tournament, which will be a litmus test for India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the big game, let us take a trip down memory lane and revisit the results of their last five encounters in the format.

IND vs PAK head-to-head: Last five T20I matches

1. Asia Cup 2025 Final (September 28, 2025) - The match was played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. In the game, Pakistan were bundled out at 146 with only Sahibzada Farhan scoring a half-century in the Men in Green's lineup. Team India chased down the below-par total, courtesy of Tilak Varma's 69 off 53. India won by 5 wickets.

2. Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 (September 21, 2025) - The match was played at the same venue. In the game, Team India chased a strong total with ease, with Abhishek Sharma's 74 off 39 balls. India won by 6 wickets.

3. Asia Cup 2025 (September 14, 2025) - The first game between India and Pakistan in nearly a year was won by the Men in Blue by 7 wickets in Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan posted 127/9 in 20 overs, which India chased down in the 16th over with seven wickets in hand.

4. T20I World Cup 2024 (June 9, 2024) - The Men in Blue won a closely fought game in a low-scoring match. India defended 119 against the arch-rivals in the ICC tournament and won the game by 6 runs.

5. T20I World Cup 2022 (October 23, 2022) - The game was played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as a part of the T20 World Cup in 2022, where Pakistan posted 159/8 in 20 overs. The match was won by India by 4 wickets. Virat Kohli won the Player of the Match award.