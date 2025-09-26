IND vs PAK: Head-to-head records in Asia Cup and stats comparison

India and Pakistan are set to face each other for the third time in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 and this time for the title. The defending champions will play Salman Ali Agha-led side on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will be locking horns with Salman Ali Agha's side on Sunday for the prestigious Asia Cup 2025 title at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. This will be the third time both teams will be facing each other in the 8-team continental tournament. The match between these two sides have always been one of the greatest cricketing contests. In the 41 years of Asia Cup history, India is the most successful nation with eight titles so far. On the other hand, Pakistan have been able to lift the Asia Cup trophy just twice out of 16 tournaments.

Coming back to the current edition of Asia Cup, India is still unbeaten in the tournament and will look to take the winning momentum in the finals as well. Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost to India twice in Asia Cup 2025 and will enter the Dubai Cricket Stadium will an aim to break India's streak.

Ahead of the high-voltage contest on Sunday, let us take a look at the head-to-head record between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup along with their possible Playing XI for the finals on September 28.

IND vs PAK: Head-to-head in Asia Cup

Total Matches Played - 18

IND Won - 10

PAK Won - 6

No Results - 2

In ODIs Asia Cup: 15

IND Won - 8

PAK Won - 5

No Result - 2

In T20I Asia Cup: 3

IND Won - 2

PAK Won - 1

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Squads

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.