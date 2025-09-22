IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy after Super 4 match, shares provocative post on Instagram

The wife of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf is making headlines for her controversial post on her Instagram handle, wherein she shared on-field glimpses of her husband from the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan.

It has been nearly a day since the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan was concluded, but it is still one of the hottest topics on social media, as there were high-octane, intense moments that caught the attention of many cricket fans. After India defeated Pakistan convincingly by 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare, the wife of Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf sparked a fresh controversy. Muzna Masood Malik shared a post on her Instagram handle where she referred to a gesture made by Rauf during the IND vs PAK match on Sunday.

Rauf was taunted by Indian cricket fans during the match in Dubai when they teased him with chants of Virat Kohli, who hammered the Pakistani pacer in the 2022 T20I World Cup. Frustated Rauf started making '6-0' gestures during the Sunday match, referring to Pakistan's unverified claims of downing six Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

Muzna Masood shared a collage of Rauf making the gesture with his fingers on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, ''Lost the game but won the battle.'' Apart from this, Rauf was also seen making a crashing plane gesture when he was stationed near the boundary, when the crowd was continuously teasing him with Kohli chants.

Not only this, Rauf also clashed with Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, following which the on-field umpire had to intervene.

MEET THIS JOKER HARIS RAUF



- Got fcked by Kohli in front of 1 lakh people

- Mocked Rohit’s body language got punished left, right & centre in India

- Now dragging politics into cricket

- This Shameless MDC has zero self respect

pic.twitter.com/FiPlUOrsPF — (@jod_insane) September 22, 2025

IND vs PAK Super 4 match

India won the Toss and opted to bowl first in Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan somehow managed to post 171 runs on board in 20 overs with a loss of five wickets. But, it wasn't enough for India as the Men in Blue chased down the target easily in the 19th over with 7 balls to spare.