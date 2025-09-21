Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya set to achieve all-time T20 Asia Cup record if he manages to...

In the upcoming Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, Hardik Pandya has a golden opportunity to etch his name in the history books. Know more about it below.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 05:55 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya set to achieve all-time T20 Asia Cup record if he manages to...
India will be locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, in the second match of the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025. This will be the second time India will be facing Pakistan in the ongoing tournament. In the upcoming clash in Dubai, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a chance to script history and reach the top of the list in the T20 Asia Cup. Yes, you read it right!

 

Will Hardik Pandya script history in IND vs PAK match?

 

Hardik Pandya might not have been able to showcase stellar performance in the Asia Cup 2025 so far, but he certainly has a chance to etch his name in the history books and become the bowler with the most wickets in the T20 format of the Asia Cup.

 

Currently, the list is topped by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who have 14 wickets to their name, whereas Pandya has 13 wickets in his kitty and requires two more to secure the top spot.

 

In the previous game against Pakistan in the group stage, it was Hardik Pandya who opened the Indian bowling lineup and removed the Pakistani opener, Saim Ayub, on the first official ball.

 

IND vs PAK: Possible Playing XI

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

