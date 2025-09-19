IND vs PAK, handshake row: PCB pushes back against ICC claims, rejects alleged violations on filming and media access at Asia Cup

The ICC, through an email from its CEO Sanjog Gupta, had accused the PCB of multiple violations, primarily for allowing its media manager into the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), a restricted zone.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a firm response to the International Cricket Council (ICC) following allegations of protocol violations during the Asia Cup 2025. The PCB denied accusations that their media manager breached tournament rules ahead of their league match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In an email reply to ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta, the PCB explained that the Pakistan team manager’s entry into the Players and Match Officials Area (PMAO) was in accordance with existing protocols. A tournament source stressed, "The team’s media manager is part of the squad and has authorised access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation." The board asked the ICC to question match referee Andy Pycroft regarding his handling of the situation, suggesting negligence on his part.

The controversy erupted when the ICC sent a stern email to the PCB accusing them of breaching multiple rules during the lead-up to the match against the UAE. Among the concerns was the media manager’s presence in an area restricted to players and match officials, and the recording of a meeting involving Pakistan’s coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

Adding to the complexity, the ICC also questioned Pakistan’s claim that referee Pycroft had apologised. ICC clarified that Pycroft had only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by an Asian Cricket Council venue manager, rather than issuing an apology as alleged by PCB.

The PCB maintained that existing protocols permit media managers to use cameras in the PMOA and said, "If the Standard Operating Procedure was not followed, the ICC should check with the (match) referee on whether the matter was reported to the ACU."

The issue traces back to the highly publicised incident during the India vs Pakistan group match where India’s Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss. Following this, PCB accused referee Pycroft of violating the spirit of the game and demanded his removal from officiating Pakistan’s matches or the tournament altogether.

The ongoing dispute continues to heighten tensions ahead of the Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for September 21 in Dubai, putting the spotlight on cricket governance and sportsmanship in the region’s marquee tournament.

