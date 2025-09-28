IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, violators to face fine of Rs...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1, scored 132 marks in…; Marksheet goes viral

Pakistan tries to woo Donald Trump; PM Sharif, Asim Munir present rare earth minerals at White House meet

Mithun Manhas takes charge as BCCI president: Check out salary, perks and powers of the head of world’s richest cricket board

Bank Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, state-wise holiday list

Delhi's IGI Airport, schools, institutions receive bomb threat; probe underway

OG director Sujeeth breaks silence on Pawan Kalyan film's comparisons with Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly: 'They didn't even...'

India vs Pakistan: A look back at their last multi-nation final before Asia Cup 2025

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...

Triptii Dimri felt bad for her Laila Majnu co-star Avinash Tiwary after film's box office failure: 'We were back to zero'

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi arrives in Dubai, set to present trophy amid controversy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND Vs PAK: India Vs Pakistan Final Match Preview I Asia Cup 2025 Final

IND Vs PAK: India Vs Pakistan Final Match Preview I Asia Cup 2025 Final

IND Vs PAK Live: Indian Fans React On India Vs Pakistan Final & Haris Rauf I Asia Cup 2025 Final

IND Vs PAK Live: Indian Fans React On India Vs Pakistan Final & Haris Rauf I Asia Cup 2025 Final

Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1, scored 132 marks in…; Marksheet goes viral

Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1…

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, violators to face fine of Rs...

Dubai Police is willing to leave no stone unturned in managing and organising the high-voltage cricket match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, violators to face fine of Rs...
Dubai Police issues advisory for IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match, the Dubai Police has issued a strict security advisory for the fans, who will be watching the game inside the iconic Dubai International Stadium. As per the advisory, all ticket holders will be required to arrive at least three hours before the start of the match, which is 8 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). If you are also one of the ticket holders for the much-awaited game on Sunday, take a look at the guidelines shared by the Dubai Police on social media.

 

Dubai Police issues advisory for IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match

 

  1. Arrive at least three hours before kick-off.
  2. One entry per valid ticket; re-entry is not permitted.
  3. Follow stewards’ instructions and all posted signage.
  4. Park only in designated areas and avoid stopping in roadways.
  5. Respect the list of prohibited items.

 

Prohibited items and behaviour guidelines

 

  1. Fireworks, flares, laser pointers, and any flammable or hazardous materials.
  2. Sharp objects, weapons, toxic substances, and remote-controlled devices.
  3. Large umbrellas, camera tripods/rigs, selfie sticks, and unauthorised professional photography.
  4. Banners, flags, or signs not approved by the organiser.
  5. Pets, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, and glass items.
  6. Any act that endangers public safety, disrupts order, or promotes hate or racism.

 

Violators to face hefty fines

 

Dubai Police is set to prosecute the violators with hefty fines. These violations include pitch invasions, carrying prohibited items, and using abusive language, which could attract fines ranging from INR 1.2 lakh to INR 7.20 lakh.

 

Deets about IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final Match

This is the first time in 41-year history of the continental tournament that India and Pakistan will be facing each other in an edition of Asia Cup Final. Both teams have already played two games before at the same venue, in the group stage and in the Super 4, which were won by Team India effortlessly.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38 in Gaza
Day after Netanyahu's 'must finish job' remark at UNGA, Israeli strikes kill 38
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch of world’s FIRST closed fuel cycle nuclear system by 2030; set to reduce uranium usage, radioactive waste as it will...
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announces launch world’s FIRST closed fuel...
Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar; Andheri subway reopens for traffic
Maharashtra Rains: IMD issues 'red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar
Abhishek Bachchan’s witty reply after Shoaib Akhtar confuses him with Abhishek Sharma wins the internet: ‘Don’t think they…’
Abhishek Bachchan’s witty reply after Shoaib Akhtar confuses him with cricketer
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Stats comparison ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Stats comparison ahead of IND vs PAK match
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE