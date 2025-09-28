IND vs PAK: Dubai Police issues strict advisory ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final, violators to face fine of Rs...

Meet IAS Shruti Sharma, DU grad, who topped UPSC examinations with AIR 1, scored 132 marks in…; Marksheet goes viral
CRICKET
Dubai Police is willing to leave no stone unturned in managing and organising the high-voltage cricket match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium.
Ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match, the Dubai Police has issued a strict security advisory for the fans, who will be watching the game inside the iconic Dubai International Stadium. As per the advisory, all ticket holders will be required to arrive at least three hours before the start of the match, which is 8 pm as per Indian Standard Time (IST). If you are also one of the ticket holders for the much-awaited game on Sunday, take a look at the guidelines shared by the Dubai Police on social media.
Prohibited items and behaviour guidelines
Dubai Police is set to prosecute the violators with hefty fines. These violations include pitch invasions, carrying prohibited items, and using abusive language, which could attract fines ranging from INR 1.2 lakh to INR 7.20 lakh.
This is the first time in 41-year history of the continental tournament that India and Pakistan will be facing each other in an edition of Asia Cup Final. Both teams have already played two games before at the same venue, in the group stage and in the Super 4, which were won by Team India effortlessly.