IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022, match 16

IND vs PAK Dream11 prediction: Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Team India and Pakistan, the two eternal rivals will kick off their respective campaigns at the T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking to win their second T20 World Cup title, and Babar Azam's side will also be gunning for the Trophy. 

The Men in Blue will miss the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, while Pakistan will be boosted by the return of Shaheen Afridi who missed the Asia Cup 2022 through injury. 

India and Pakistan have already locked horns twice in 2022, with both sides winning one match apiece at the Asia Cup. Thus, the T20 World Cup match will also give the two sides to get their record straight

The weather in Melbourne has also been a major talking point, but fans will be hoping for a blockbuster matchup as the two eternal rivals cross swords once again. 

READ| IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 live updates: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam to flip the coin at 1 PM

Match Details

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 2, Match 16

Date and Time: 23rd October 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

READ| India vs Pakistan Weather Update: No rain at the moment, Melbourne covered with overcast conditions

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs PAK, match 15 of T20 World Cup 2022

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

IND vs PAK My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam (c), Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, Arshdeep Singh

READ| 'It's a different feeling': Virat Kohli opens up about his excitement to play at MCG ahead of IND-PAK clash

