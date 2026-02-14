FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Did MS Dhoni inspire Usman Tariq to become international cricketer? Pakistani spinner spills the beans

In an interview, Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq revealed his real inspiration behind playing cricket professionally which has MS Dhoni connection. Yes, know more about his story.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Did MS Dhoni inspire Usman Tariq to become international cricketer? Pakistani spinner spills the beans
Usman Tariq picked three wickets in the previous game against the USA
India and Pakistan are set to lock horns this Sunday, February 15, in the ongoing 10th edition of the ICC T20I World Cup. Ahead of the game, several players from both sides are in the limelight, including Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq, who made headlines recently for his sidearm bowling action, which includes a brief pause. Amid the ongoing discussion around his bowling action, he revealed his MS Dhoni connection, following which he decided to play the sport and become an international player.

In an interview with Telecom Asia Sport in 2015, Tariq revealed that he used to work as a salesman in Dubai and during that time he watched Bollywood film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', based on the life of former Indian skipper.

After this, he decided to quit his job and pursue cricket professionally. ''I left the game after I did not get selected and started working as a salesman in a purchasing company in Dubai. One day, I watched M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, and it inspired me a lot. I left the job and went back to Pakistan to pursue cricket again,'' Tariq had said.

For those unversed, Tariq delivered an outstanding performance in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he scalped 20 wickets. Later, he was busy with his wedding when he received a call from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about his selection to the national side.

So far, he has played four T20I matches for Pakistan and picked up 11 wickets. In the previous game in the ongoing ICC tournament against USA, he took three wickets in his 4-over spell.

