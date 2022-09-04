Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK: Comedy of errors as Fakhar Zaman commits woeful blunders, watch video

Fakhar Zaman missed a catch on the last ball, and he also committed a midfield on the penultimate ball of India's innings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Comedy of errors as Fakhar Zaman commits woeful blunders, watch video
Fakhar Zaman gifted away 8 runs on the last two balls of India's innings

Fakhar Zaman didn't have the best of days on the outfield during India's innings in the high-octane Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. Not only was he involved in a collision with Khushdil Shah during Rohit Sharma's dismissal, he also cost his side important runs toward the end of the first innings. 

India recorded eight runs on the last two balls, thanks to Zaman who committed a couple of errors that could come back to haunt Pakistan dearly. On the penultimate ball of India's inning, Haris Rauf attempted a yorker which became a low full-toss which Ravi Bishnoi sliced towards point.

Fakhar was stationed there but he charged and committed a misfield as the ball raced towards the fence.

READ| IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli brings up 2nd consecutive fifty with six, celebrates by kissing the badge

On the last delivery, another low full-toss wide of the stump, which Bishnoi slashed in deep point's direction. Zaman again came charging out but he overcommitted and the ball slipped through his palms to trickle beyond the fence. 

Watch Fakhar Zaman's blunders:

More to follow...

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Streaming This Week: From Vikram to Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, OTT releases to watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
British couple names newborn after Indian dish 'Pakora', internet goes berserk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.