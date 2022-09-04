IND vs PAK: Comedy of errors as Fakhar Zaman commits woeful blunders, watch video

Fakhar Zaman gifted away 8 runs on the last two balls of India's innings

Fakhar Zaman didn't have the best of days on the outfield during India's innings in the high-octane Super 4 clash on Sunday in Dubai. Not only was he involved in a collision with Khushdil Shah during Rohit Sharma's dismissal, he also cost his side important runs toward the end of the first innings.

India recorded eight runs on the last two balls, thanks to Zaman who committed a couple of errors that could come back to haunt Pakistan dearly. On the penultimate ball of India's inning, Haris Rauf attempted a yorker which became a low full-toss which Ravi Bishnoi sliced towards point.

Fakhar was stationed there but he charged and committed a misfield as the ball raced towards the fence.

On the last delivery, another low full-toss wide of the stump, which Bishnoi slashed in deep point's direction. Zaman again came charging out but he overcommitted and the ball slipped through his palms to trickle beyond the fence.

Watch Fakhar Zaman's blunders:

