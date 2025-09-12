IND vs PAK: ChatGPT predicts Playing XI for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

Kiara Advani swears by ragi roti: Know more about this superfood, and its benefits

BTS leader RM celebrates his 31st birthday by donating 200 million won to..., for...

Shah Rukh Khan once expressed regret at replacing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from THIS film, said it was 'collective decision of...', movie earned Rs...

Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar defends brother Awez after cheating allegations by Baseer Ali, says 'waise bhi koi doodh ka dhula...'

Heading to Central Delhi? Check Traffic restrictions near Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium for September 12

Altcoins outpace bitcoin as dominance drops

Charlie Kirk assassination: New video shows suspect jumping off roof, fleeing the scene; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your w

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

Will Donald Trump trigger global oil shock? India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

ALERT: India's exit from Russian oil market could push crude prices to $200

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK: ChatGPT predicts Playing XI for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Ahead of the much-awaited clash of the year, ChatGPT picked up the Playing XI for both sides, India and Pakistan. Check it out here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

IND vs PAK: ChatGPT predicts Playing XI for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash
India will lock horns with Pakistan on September 14
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The high-voltage game between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will be the first time the arch-rivals will lock horns after their 2025 Champions Trophy clash earlier this year. On one hand, the Men in Blue are led by Suryakumar Yadav along with his deputy Shubman Gill; on the other hand, Salman Ali Agha is leading the Men in Green. In its first game, Team India defeated the hosts, the UAE, by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare. Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to play their first game on Friday against Oman.

Ahead of this high-voltage game, we asked ChatGPT about the Playing XI of both sides, and these are the results.

ChatGPT picks Playing XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C)
Mohammad Haris (WK)
Saim Ayub
Fakhar Zaman
Khushdil Shah
Hussain Talat
Haris Rauf
Abrar Ahmed
Mohammad Nawaz
Hasan Ali

IND vs PAK: Head-to-head in T20I

Total Matches Played - 13
India Won - 9
Pakistan Won - 3
Tied - 1

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates revealed
Apple iPhone 17 series debuts in India: Full features, India pricing, sale dates
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machine
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machin
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu, reveals if actress still feels for him: 'She geniunely loves..'
Kunickaa Sadanand's son talks about her 'toxic' relationship with Kumar Sanu
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple home-cooked meals, more for toned body
Karisma Kapoor reveals her fitness secrets: Yoga, walking, simple meals, more
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect publicity, personality rights
Day after wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE