IND vs PAK: ChatGPT predicts Playing XI for high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

CRICKET
Ahead of the much-awaited clash of the year, ChatGPT picked up the Playing XI for both sides, India and Pakistan. Check it out here.
The high-voltage game between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Sunday, September 14, at the Dubai International Stadium. The match will be the first time the arch-rivals will lock horns after their 2025 Champions Trophy clash earlier this year. On one hand, the Men in Blue are led by Suryakumar Yadav along with his deputy Shubman Gill; on the other hand, Salman Ali Agha is leading the Men in Green. In its first game, Team India defeated the hosts, the UAE, by 9 wickets with 93 balls to spare. Meanwhile, Pakistan are set to play their first game on Friday against Oman.
Ahead of this high-voltage game, we asked ChatGPT about the Playing XI of both sides, and these are the results.
India - Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Kuldeep Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Varun Chakaravarthy
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C)
Mohammad Haris (WK)
Saim Ayub
Fakhar Zaman
Khushdil Shah
Hussain Talat
Haris Rauf
Abrar Ahmed
Mohammad Nawaz
Hasan Ali
Total Matches Played - 13
India Won - 9
Pakistan Won - 3
Tied - 1