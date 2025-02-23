CRICKET
As he opened the innings, the 34-year-old Shami bowled 11 deliveries in his first over to Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami faced a tough start in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. As he opened the innings, the 34-year-old Shami bowled 11 deliveries in his first over to Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.
This over became the longest ever bowled by an Indian in Champions Trophy history and the second-longest in the tournament overall. Shami surpassed Jasprit Bumrah's previous record of a nine-ball over, which also occurred against Pakistan during the Champions Trophy final at the Oval in 2017. Struggling with four wides and the intense Dubai heat, he even had to change his shoes after the over.
When he returned to bowl his third over, Shami seemed to be in discomfort, holding his ankle/calf area, which led the physio to come check on him. Although he only gave away three runs in that over, Shami left the field and headed to the dressing room after five overs, with Pakistan at 25 for no loss.
Making a comeback from a lengthy injury layoff, Shami had recently taken a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Dubai. He joined Ravindra Jadeja as the second Indian to achieve a five-for in the Champions Trophy and also became the fastest bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets based on balls bowled.
With Shami unavailable, all-rounder Hardik Pandya stepped in to replace the veteran seamer in the attack alongside Harshit Rana.
