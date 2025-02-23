Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable milestone with his 51st ODI century, leading India to a six-wicket win against Pakistan in Dubai.

In what was expected to be the most eagerly anticipated clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy, Team India showcased their superiority over Pakistan in every facet of the game. Rohit Sharma's squad executed a precise and effective performance, clinching a comfortable six-wicket victory in just 42.3 overs.

Chasing a target of 242, India got off to a strong start with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill putting up 20 runs in the first three overs. Rohit set the tone early by hitting a six in the second over, but Pakistan quickly responded. Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a stunning yorker that dismissed the Indian captain for 20 off 15 balls, interrupting India's early momentum.

Following Rohit's exit, Virat Kohli joined Gill in the middle, and the duo ensured that India kept control of the chase with a mix of elegant stroke play and calculated aggression. Kohli reached a significant milestone during his innings, becoming the fastest batter to achieve 14,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Just when India appeared to be in command, Pakistan made a breakthrough when Abrar Ahmed bowled a brilliant carrom ball to dismiss the in-form Gill. The deceptive delivery left the Indian vice-captain completely perplexed, giving Pakistan a glimmer of hope.

With Gill out, Shreyas Iyer teamed up with Kohli, and the pair skillfully navigated Pakistan's bowling attack. Iyer, in outstanding form, reached his 21st ODI half-century, while Kohli anchored the chase with poise. The duo built a vital partnership, maintaining the required run rate and further demoralizing Pakistan.

Pakistan found a brief moment of relief when Khushdil Shah dismissed Iyer with a sharp catch by Imam-ul-Haq. At that stage, India was comfortably positioned at 215/3, needing just 27 runs to secure the win. Kohli wrapped up the match with a boundary, marking his 51st century. India will next face New Zealand on March 2nd.

Also read| Virat Kohli-Babar Azam BROMANCE grabs spotlight during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai