Ahead of the high-voltage and much-awaited game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, a youth artist from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha made a six-foot painting featuring Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami. Juhaib Khan from Amroha made this painting to motivate Team India ahead of the game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: On the India vs Pakistan match in the #ChampionsTrophy2025, youth artist Juhaib Khan says, "...Today is a crucial match between India and Pakistan. I have created a 6-feet painting featuring captain Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami..." pic.twitter.com/1UQf5WgBHN — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2025

Team India is all set to lock horns against arch-rivals Pakistan in their second Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium today in order to book their spot in the semifinals of the ongoing competition. The last time India and Pakistan clashed in a Champions Trophy event was during the 2017 edition's final, when Virat Kohli-led star-studded unit was humbled by Men in Green at the peak of star batters' run-chasing powers, being skittled out for 158 runs while chasing a mammoth 338 runs which Pakistan reached on the back of a century from Fakhar Zaman.

Avenging this would be fresh on the minds of players who were part of this heart-wrenching defeat, and their fans would no doubt relish every moment of India dominating Pakistan with bat or ball. Dating back to 1952, India and Pakistan have a rivalry that has not only stood the test of time but continues to grow and evolve. These South Asian nations find another gear when they meet.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led Team India won their inaugural game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh by six wickets. On the other hand, host Pakistan lost their first match of the tournament against New Zealand and will look to make a comeback in the game.