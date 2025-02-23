Virat Kohli himself completed his 51st century with the last stroke, keeping viewers absorbed.

The cricket fraternity congratulated Team India for securing a win over Pakistan by six wickets in a one-sided Champions Trophy clash in Dubai. India dismissed Pakistan for 241 after Saud Shakeel struck 62 off 76 balls while skipper Mohammad Rizwan made a laborious 46 from 77 deliveries. India completed the chase in 42.3 overs thanks to Virat Kohli (100 not out off 111), Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67). From legendary star Sachin Tendulkar to former star pacer Irfan Pathan, all took to social media platform X and expressed their joy.

"A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout!" Tendulkar tweeted. "Banters a side, in one day cricket Indian team is wayyy ahead of Pakistan in terms of skill, fitness and ability to prolong pressure. Well done team India," Pathan wrote on X.

A perfect ending to the most awaited match. A real knockout!



Team India



Superb knocks by @imVkohli, @ShreyasIyer15, and @ShubmanGill, and wonderful bowling by our bowlers especially @imkuldeep18 and @hardikpandya7!#INDvsPAK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 23, 2025

Banters a side, in one day cricket Indian team is wayyy ahead of Pakistan in terms of skill, fitness and ability to prolong pressure. Well done team Indi February 23, 2025

Hindustan Zindabad INDvsPAK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 23, 2025

Come the hour come the man ! King kohli at his best @imVkohli #goat great well played @ShreyasIyer15 @ShubmanGill looked like a one sided game for well bowled bowling unit specially @hardikpandya7 @imkuldeep18

#IndiaVsPak #ChampionsTrophy2025 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 23, 2025

Chasing a tricky 242, India rode on Kohli's 51st ODI century, Shreyas Iyer's classy 67-ball 56 and Shubman Gill's brilliant start of 46 off 52 balls to overhaul the target with more than seven overs to spare. Moreover, the India-Pakistan match turned out to be a mega blockbuster touching a record viewership of 60.2 crore on the streaming platform of the newly created platform JioHotstar.

READ | Here's why Nana Patekar trending after Virat Kohli's 100 in India win over Pakistan