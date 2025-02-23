Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and their daughter Samaira showed unwavering support for Team India as they faced off against Mohammad Rizwan's Pakistan in Dubai.

On Sunday, February 23, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium welcomed Indian captain Rohit Sharma's family, adding a heartfelt touch to the intense showdown between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rohit Sharma's family, including his six-year-old daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh, were spotted in the stands, enthusiastically cheering for Team India throughout the match. Their steadfast support contributed to the vibrant atmosphere of this high-stakes game, which was already alive with fans from both nations.

As the match progressed, Ritika and Samaira were heard cheering and clapping for the Indian team, fully engaged in the lively environment of the stadium.

Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and chose to bat first in the much-anticipated Champions Trophy match. The Men in Green made a tactical adjustment by bringing in Imam-ul-Haq to replace the injured Fakhar Zaman. However, their innings got off to a shaky start when Babar Azam was dismissed by Hardik Pandya after scoring 23 runs off 26 balls. Imam-ul-Haq was then run out after contributing just 10 runs from 26 balls.

Rizwan and Saud Shakeel worked to stabilize the innings, adding over 100 runs together, but Rizwan's innings ended abruptly with a run out after he scored 46 runs off 77 balls. Shakeel, however, reached his fourth fifty in one-day internationals before being dismissed by Hardik, finishing with 62 runs off 76 deliveries.

India began their Champions Trophy campaign with a solid 6-wicket victory over Bangladesh, where Mohammed Shami took five wickets and Shubman Gill scored a century. Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a disappointing 60-run defeat against New Zealand in Karachi.

If Rizwan's team cannot secure a win against their arch-rivals in the match, they will be eliminated from the Champions Trophy.

