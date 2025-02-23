India successfully limited Pakistan to only 241 runs in 49.4 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

India successfully restricted Pakistan to just 241 runs in 49.4 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. In the 5th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the host team set a target of 242 runs for India in 50 overs.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They started strong but lost wickets at regular intervals, ultimately finishing with a total of 241 runs. Key performances in Pakistan's innings included Saud Shakeel, who scored 62 runs off 76 balls, captain Mohammad Rizwan with 46 runs off 77 balls, and Khushdil Shah contributing 38 runs off 39 balls. Unfortunately, the rest of the lineup struggled to make a significant impact.

The Indian bowlers showcased their skills effectively, applying constant pressure on the Pakistani batsmen throughout the innings. Kuldeep Yadav stood out as the top wicket-taker for India, claiming 3 wickets.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed