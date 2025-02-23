Ace India cricketer Virat Kohli has been seen with an ice pack tied to his left leg ahead of the big Champions Trophy game.

If there’s one cricketer Pakistanis are scared of ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, it’s Virat Kohli. It will take them ages before forgetting what Kohli did to them in the T20 World Cup of 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Kohli’s inning of 82 off 53 balls turned out to be one of the finest the world has ever seen. On top of that, India has an impeccable record against Pakistan in ICC events. So, in all probability, Pakistan would be ready with a solid game-plan against Kohli.

However, there’s a concerning news for India and Kohli fans. As per a tweet by a journalist present in Dubai to cover the match, Kohli was seen tying an ice pack on his left leg. This could very well be a routine to avoid any sort of soreness and injury, but eagle-eyed fans keep a close watch on their favourite player. Needless to say, how important is this match going to be for everyone.

Virat Kohli spotted with an ice pack on his left leg after India’s practice session ahead of the high-voltage clash against Pakistan. A concern or just routine recovery? #INDvPAK #ViratKohli #CT2025 pic.twitter.com/eSUSETB6FY — Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) February 22, 2025

Ind vs Pak Champions Trophy 2025

It’s not that only India has been preparing for this big game. Pakistan allrounder Khushdil Shah has also admitted that India are a formidable side but said that Pakistan can beat them if they manage to bring their 'A game' when the arch-rivals meet in a crucial clash in the Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday. It will be a make-or-break clash for Pakistan as it has lost its opening match to New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi. India, on the other hand, comprehensively defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their first match on Thursday.

Ind vs Pak ICC events record

Pakistan have beaten India in three of the five games in the previous Champions Trophy events. Their wins came in 2004 in the United Kingdom, 2009 in South Africa and that final at The Oval in London in 2017. Overall, India have dominated the head-to-head series with the arch-rivals when it comes to ICC events, having seldom lost to them in the 50-over World Cup.

