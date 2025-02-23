IND vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 5 between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan and India are gearing up for an exciting clash in the fifth match of the Champions Trophy 2025. This much-anticipated encounter will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is historic, with the two teams having faced off in 135 One Day International (ODI) matches. India has won 57 of these encounters, while Pakistan has claimed victory 73 times. The last Champions Trophy meeting between these teams was in 2017, where Pakistan came out on top.

India kicked off the tournament on a high note, achieving a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Shubman Gill shone brightly, scoring a century that helped India chase down a target of 228. On the other hand, Pakistan faced a tough 60-run defeat in their opening match against New Zealand. This upcoming showdown against India is crucial for Pakistan, as a loss could severely impact their chances of progressing in the tournament.

Match Details

Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Feb 23, 01:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND vs PAK Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Babar Azam

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Agha Salman, Kushdil Shah

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Afridi

IND vs PAK My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Babar Azam, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Agha Salman (vc), Mohammad Shami, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

