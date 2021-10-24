IND vs PAK: Captain's knock by Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant's 39 help India get to 151 after Shaheen Afridi's exploits

Skipper Virat Kohli stood up for Team India in crisis hitting his fourth T20 half-century against Pakistan to help his team get to 151 runs, ably supported by wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The men in blue had a horror start to their innings as Shaheen Afridi hit them like a truck. A 'jaffa' in cricket means a ball, bowled so accurately and perfectly that the batter doesn't have a clue how to play it. Afridi was bowling them left, right and centre.

An inswinging delivery on fuller length caught Rohit Sharma in the crease and he was plumb LBW. It wasn't long before an inswinging yorker was followed by an inswinging length delivery to KL Rahul on the first delivery of his second, and stumps were in shatters.

India were in tatters losing both their openers for not much score before Suryakumar Yadav stamped his authority with a couple of stylish shots. However, he too was sent back cheaply by Hassan Ali as they had lost three wickets in the powerplay itself.

Skipper Virat Kohli, on the other end, seeing all the chaos unfolding got stuck in and kept the scorecard ticking. He found an able ally in Rishabh Pant, who after taking a few balls started going for his shots. A boundary of Shadab Khan and a four off Mohammad Hafeez and he was away.

Pant then followed it up with a couple of sixes before he hit one straight up in the air off Shadab and India lost their fourth wicket. Kohli was doing his work at the other end. A boundary here, a couple of twos there and he was on a run-a-ball 30.

After Pant got out, Kohli decided to take on the bowling. He hit one boundary of Haris Rauf and a couple of them off Hasan Ali to bring up his half-century, however, was dismissed by Afridi for his third.

A boundary off the overthrow and a boundary each by Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja helped them get to 151, which looked a difficult task when they were 31/3