CRICKET

IND vs PAK: Big setback for Pakistan as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi deletes tweet against match referee

Earlier, PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi lodged a formal complaint with the ICC against the match referee for allegedly violating the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws related to the Spirit of Cricket.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Big setback for Pakistan as PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi deletes tweet against match referee
Mohsin Naqvi is the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and the Asian Cricket Council
In the latest development in the 'handshake controversy' after the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi has quietly deleted his post on X (previously called Twitter) wherein he informed that Pakistan had filed a complaint against the match referee Andy Pycroft with the International Cricket Council (ICC), accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws related to Spirit of Cricket. In the now-deleted tweet, he demanded the immediate removal of Pycroft from the panel of match referees for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2025.

 

However, ICC has rejected his request to remove the Zimbabwean veteran, citing that the complaint lacked sufficient grounds for disciplinary measures. ''PCB's request to remove Andy Pycroft is set to be officially rejected. If ICC accepts their demand, it will set a wrong example. PCB will be informed by ICC. Expect no official statement,'' ANI reported, quoting an ICC source.

 

Pakistan takes U-turn

 

Earlier, PCB threatened to quit the Asia Cup 2025 midway if their demands were not entertained. After several media sources claimed that ICC is most likely to reject PCB's request to remove the match referee, following which Mohsin Naqvi quietly removed his post related to the complaint lodged, it is quite clear that Pakistan will also take a U-turn and play their next game against the UAE.

 

Pakistan's next game against the UAE is a must-win match for them as the winner of the contest will qualify for the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have already qualified for the next round despite one game still left to be played in the group stage. India will play its third and final group stage match against Oman on September 19.

 

