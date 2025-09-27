IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: 5 mistakes India must not repeat to avoid 2017 Champions Trophy Final-like humiliation

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Head-to-head record in tournament finals – Who has the upper hand?

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH

Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments

India SLAMS Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif's speech at UN: 'Islamabad is welcome to...'

Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...

IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?

Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation: 'Spent 60-70 hours in detention without..., given ice to...'

73-year-old Harjit Kaur's SHOCKING ordeal on US deportation

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman

ED files chargesheet against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

ED files chargesheet against Raj Kundra in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: 5 mistakes India must not repeat to avoid 2017 Champions Trophy Final-like humiliation

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Team India need to work on the following five points to clinch and decimate Pakistan again in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 01:56 PM IST

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: 5 mistakes India must not repeat to avoid 2017 Champions Trophy Final-like humiliation
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match will be played on September 28
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the Asia Cup 2025 Final, India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns for the first time on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have already faced each other twice in the ongoing tournament in the group stage and in the Super 4 round. In the first contest, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets and in the next one by 6 wickets, registering convincing wins in both matches. Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have been unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 and won all six matches so far.

 

However, in the previous and final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, the game was tied in the end, but the reigning champions won it in the Super Over. Though Team India won all of their matches in the Asia Cup 2025, there have been several points that the skipper and the team's management must work on before the high-stakes game on Sunday.

 

Jasprit Bumrah need to be bring his form back

 

India's star pacer performed well against Pakistan in the group stage game and picked up two wickets. However, he struggled in the Super 4 match, wherein he leaked 45 runs in four overs without scalping any wickets. He was rested in the final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka and is expected to be in good form in the Asia Cup 2025 finals.

 

Need to work on fielding

 

The batting and bowling of Team India have been up to the mark in the ongoing tournament. The only part India need to work on is their fielding. In the Asia Cup 2025, Team India have dropped 12 catches so far.

 

Suryakumar Yadav's batting

 

In the first contest against Pakistan, SKY scored an unbeaten 47, but after that knock, he hasn't been able to score big in the tournament. Since the upcoming match holds high stakes for Team India, Suryakumar needs to work on his batting, so that even if the openers failed to give a headstart, SKY can bring stability to the innings.

 

Axar Patel-Hardik Pandya need to give all-round performance

 

Both Indian all-rounder have showcased stellar performances in Asia Cup 2025 with their bowling, however, they still need to prove their mettle with the bat. It will be a great opportunity for both these stars to come out and perform in the finals.

 

Dependency on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

 

India openers have been the strongest faction for the side in the tournament so far, who give a perfect start to their batting, which ultimately puts pressure on the opponent. But, what if they fail to perform just once, and that too in the crucial final match? Team India must be prepared in the final match, if their openers cannot score big.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare moments
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police make BIG statement amid probe, claims foreign funding
Does Sonam Wangchuk have connection with Pakistan? Leh Police makes BIG statemen
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims of India operating Imran Khan's X, says 'Imran in his prison cell or...', WATCH
Journalist grills Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif AGAIN over claims...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman vs Jasprit Bumrah – Key battles to watch out for
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final?
IND vs PAK: Will Team India continue to avoid handshake with Pakistan in Final?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE