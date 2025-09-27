IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: 5 mistakes India must not repeat to avoid 2017 Champions Trophy Final-like humiliation

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Team India need to work on the following five points to clinch and decimate Pakistan again in the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

In the Asia Cup 2025 Final, India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns for the first time on Sunday at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. Both teams have already faced each other twice in the ongoing tournament in the group stage and in the Super 4 round. In the first contest, India defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets and in the next one by 6 wickets, registering convincing wins in both matches. Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India have been unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 and won all six matches so far.

However, in the previous and final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka, the game was tied in the end, but the reigning champions won it in the Super Over. Though Team India won all of their matches in the Asia Cup 2025, there have been several points that the skipper and the team's management must work on before the high-stakes game on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah need to be bring his form back

India's star pacer performed well against Pakistan in the group stage game and picked up two wickets. However, he struggled in the Super 4 match, wherein he leaked 45 runs in four overs without scalping any wickets. He was rested in the final Super 4 match against Sri Lanka and is expected to be in good form in the Asia Cup 2025 finals.

Need to work on fielding

The batting and bowling of Team India have been up to the mark in the ongoing tournament. The only part India need to work on is their fielding. In the Asia Cup 2025, Team India have dropped 12 catches so far.

Suryakumar Yadav's batting

In the first contest against Pakistan, SKY scored an unbeaten 47, but after that knock, he hasn't been able to score big in the tournament. Since the upcoming match holds high stakes for Team India, Suryakumar needs to work on his batting, so that even if the openers failed to give a headstart, SKY can bring stability to the innings.

Axar Patel-Hardik Pandya need to give all-round performance

Both Indian all-rounder have showcased stellar performances in Asia Cup 2025 with their bowling, however, they still need to prove their mettle with the bat. It will be a great opportunity for both these stars to come out and perform in the finals.

Dependency on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

India openers have been the strongest faction for the side in the tournament so far, who give a perfect start to their batting, which ultimately puts pressure on the opponent. But, what if they fail to perform just once, and that too in the crucial final match? Team India must be prepared in the final match, if their openers cannot score big.