IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?

The teams are facing off in Dubai for the 6th match of the group stage, with both sides fielding new-look squads due to retirements and team changes. India is led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Pakistan has a refreshed side without some senior players.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

India is set to compete against their long-time rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup match this Sunday. Over the past decade, these two teams have faced each other in various ACC and ICC events, with their last encounter in a continental tournament's shortest format occurring in 2022. In 2023, they also met in a 50-over format, where the Men in Blue triumphed in the Super Four match, while their group stage clash ended in a tie.

India edged out Pakistan in a thrilling group stage clash at the Asia Cup 2022

Three years ago, the dynamics of these teams were quite different, as Pakistan was bowled out for just 147 runs during the group stage match in Dubai. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out among the Indian bowlers, delivering an impressive performance in his four overs, while Hardik Pandya claimed three wickets. Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan each took two wickets, marking the first instance where Indian pacers captured all 10 wickets.

During the chase, the Indian team faced a batting collapse, finding themselves at 53/3 in 9.1 overs, leading to doubts about their ability to reach the target. However, Ravindra Jadeja stabilized the innings, and Hardik Pandya ultimately scored the winning runs, finishing with an unbeaten 34 runs off 17 balls, including a six when they required runs on the last three balls to secure victory. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan secured a vital victory over India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four encounter

These two teams met again in a Super Four match during the 2022 Asia Cup, held at the same venue, where the Men in Blue batted first and set a formidable target of 181 runs after losing seven wickets. Virat Kohli emerged as the top scorer with 60 runs, despite Shadab Khan taking several wickets.

The Men in Green pursued the target, bolstered by Mohammad Rizwan's 71-run innings. He was dismissed in the 17th over, but the team still required just 35 runs in the final three overs. As the pressure mounted, they needed 26 runs in the last two overs, but Bhuvneshwar conceded 19 runs in the 19th over and won the match by 5 wickets.

