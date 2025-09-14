IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...

Earlier this week, a controversy erupted when Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, abruptly left the stage during the official press conference for captains, apparently ignoring a handshake with the Indian captain.

The Asia Cup Group A match featuring India and Pakistan has become a highly controversial event. Social media is buzzing with discussions as fans in India express their discontent over the match proceeding, especially in light of the national sentiment following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Calls for a boycott are prevalent as the relationship between the two nations continues to worsen, and against this politically charged backdrop, the match is taking place. This marks the first cricket encounter between the two countries since the conflict that erupted earlier this year.

During the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declined the traditional handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Ali Agha. When Ravi Shastri introduced the two captains, Suryakumar chose to forgo the handshake.

Pakistan's captain Agha won the toss and decided to bat first. At that moment, there was no handshake exchanged between the two leaders. Agha also refrained from extending his hand; he merely handed the team list to the umpire. After his conversation with Shastri, he returned to the dressing room.

Before the match against their long-standing rivals, Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate mentioned that his players are conscious of the sentiments of their supporters back home and empathize with their feelings. It appears that the Indian team, under Suryakumar's leadership, has chosen to take a stand.

As reported by the Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav decided on the morning of the match against Pakistan that he would not shake hands with Agha. However, he informed his teammates that it was up to each of them to decide whether to shake hands with the Pakistani players.

