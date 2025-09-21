Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Akshay Kumar names his favourite heroine; it's not Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve big T20I feat for India

UK, Australia, Canada recognise state of Palestine: 'Not a reward for Hamas'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch

Shahbaz Sharif calls Kashmir issue crucial to India-Pakistan relations, likens region with Gaza because…

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India’s no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan

Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo to Park Bo-young: 5 K-drama leading actresses making a stylish comeback

Social Media reacts to jaw-dropping iPhone 17 costs in Pakistan: ‘Flat mil jayenge’

New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away – Here’s what he told him

Revealed: Real reason why Donald Trump increased H-1B visa fee to Rs 88,00,000 | 5 points

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Akshay Kumar names his favourite heroine; it's not Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani

Akshay Kumar names his favourite heroine; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Kiara

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve big T20I feat for India

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch

Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off HP

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India’s no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan

After India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai on September 14, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the team in skipping post-match handshakes, citing solidarity with families affected by the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 07:49 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India’s no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a decision that has reignited a fierce debate, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again bypassed the customary handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, during the toss of their pivotal Asia Cup Super 4 match. This act, reminiscent of their previous group stage meeting, has heightened the political and emotional tensions surrounding the rivalry, overshadowing the actual game.

The 'no-handshake' stance, reportedly a directive from the BCCI and the Indian government, is perceived as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Suryakumar Yadav had previously defended the team's position, asserting that "some matters in life transcend sportsmanship."

The incident has elicited strong responses from the cricketing community, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) having already filed a formal complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) following the initial occurrence. The PCB also accused match referee Andy Pycroft of directing both captains to forgo the handshake, a claim that the ICC has since denied.

As the match unfolds, the tension is unmistakable. The lack of this traditional sign of respect has fostered a charged environment, with both teams acutely aware that their rivalry extends beyond the realm of sport. While fans remain focused on the players' performances, the captains' actions at the toss have established a tone of political defiance, contributing a dramatic and unprecedented chapter to the legacy of this iconic cricket rivalry.

Regarding the game, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India has made anticipated changes: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy return, replacing Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Pakistan has also made two adjustments – Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah are out, replaced by Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat.

IND vs PAK playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: R Ashwin rips into Pakistan over IND vs PAK no-handshake debate, Andy Pycroft criticism

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi hails 'GST Bachat Utsav' as first step of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, know how it will benefit middle class, others
PM Modi hails 'GST Bachat Utsav' as first step of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, k
GST 3.0: THESE lifesaving medicines, drugs to get tax-free', check full list here
GST 3.0: THESE lifesaving medicines, drugs to get tax-free', check full list
Charlie Kirk memorial service: Tens of thousands expected to gather; Trump, Vance to pay tribute
Charlie Kirk memorial service: Tens of thousands expected to gather
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI prez
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away – Here’s what he told him
New BCCI president was Virat Kohli’s captain when his father passed away
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE