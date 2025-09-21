IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India’s no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan

After India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan at Dubai on September 14, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the team in skipping post-match handshakes, citing solidarity with families affected by the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

In a decision that has reignited a fierce debate, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav once again bypassed the customary handshake with his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha, during the toss of their pivotal Asia Cup Super 4 match. This act, reminiscent of their previous group stage meeting, has heightened the political and emotional tensions surrounding the rivalry, overshadowing the actual game.

The 'no-handshake' stance, reportedly a directive from the BCCI and the Indian government, is perceived as a gesture of solidarity with the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Suryakumar Yadav had previously defended the team's position, asserting that "some matters in life transcend sportsmanship."

The incident has elicited strong responses from the cricketing community, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) having already filed a formal complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) following the initial occurrence. The PCB also accused match referee Andy Pycroft of directing both captains to forgo the handshake, a claim that the ICC has since denied.

As the match unfolds, the tension is unmistakable. The lack of this traditional sign of respect has fostered a charged environment, with both teams acutely aware that their rivalry extends beyond the realm of sport. While fans remain focused on the players' performances, the captains' actions at the toss have established a tone of political defiance, contributing a dramatic and unprecedented chapter to the legacy of this iconic cricket rivalry.

Regarding the game, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India has made anticipated changes: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy return, replacing Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Pakistan has also made two adjustments – Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah are out, replaced by Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat.

IND vs PAK playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

