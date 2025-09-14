IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav blitz, Kuldeep Yadav magic hand India 7-wicket win over Pakistan

Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball, delivering a match-winning spell that dismantled Pakistan's middle order. He finished with figures of 3 wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs, completely stifling the opposition's scoring rate on a slow Dubai pitch.

India maintained their winning momentum in the Asia Cup 2025, achieving a decisive seven-wicket triumph over their long-time rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This victory showcased India's comprehensive superiority, highlighted by an effective bowling performance and a composed chase led by their youthful batting lineup.

After winning the toss and opting to field, India's bowlers quickly made their presence felt. All-rounder Hardik Pandya etched his name in history by becoming the first Indian to claim a wicket on the very first legitimate delivery he bowled against Pakistan in a T20I, setting an electrifying pace.

Nevertheless, it was Kuldeep Yadav who truly mesmerized the Pakistani batting lineup. The left-arm spinner delivered a performance, claiming three vital wickets for just 18 runs, dismantling the middle order. His precision and cunning variations left Pakistan's batsmen bewildered, limiting them to a meager total of 127/9.

In reply, India's innings was anchored by a sensible yet assertive performance from captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar emerged as the top scorer with a crucial 41 runs off 35 balls, ensuring his team stayed ahead of the required run rate. He found a dependable ally in Tilak Varma, who added a steady 31 runs. The partnership between the two effectively placed the game out of Pakistan's reach.

Despite recent off-field controversies and calls for a boycott, the match was conducted in a professional and competitive manner. India's convincing win not only provides them with a significant edge in the tournament but also conveys a powerful message regarding their aspirations for the title.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...