IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?

Following their victory in the group stage match, India is set to compete against their rivals Pakistan for the second time in the continental tournament this Sunday.

The Indian men's cricket team is set to face its long-time rivals, Pakistan, in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage at the Dubai International Stadium this Sunday. This encounter marks the second meeting between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. India previously triumphed in the group stage match, successfully chasing down Pakistan's target of 128 runs with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls remaining.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain of India's T20 team, was the standout performer with an unbeaten score of 47, while Kuldeep Yadav excelled with the ball, taking 3 wickets for just 18 runs. Abhishek Sharma also made a significant contribution early on, scoring a rapid 31 runs off only 13 balls.

The Men in Blue, who are the defending champions of the Asia Cup following their victory in the 2023 ODI format, come into this match after a 21-run win against Oman. Pakistan secured their place in the Super Four with a 41-run victory over the UAE.

Abhishek Sharma has been India's top performer in this tournament, accumulating 99 runs across three matches at an impressive strike rate of 225.00, the highest in the competition. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman is the leading scorer with 90 runs from three games.

On the bowling front, Kuldeep Yadav has taken eight wickets in three matches, boasting an average of 6.00 and an economy rate of 5.23. Pakistan's opener, Saim Ayub, has also made a notable impact, becoming their leading wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 10.16.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 14 times in T20 internationals, with India holding a 10–3 advantage. In their encounters in Dubai, both teams have won two matches each out of four.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match take place?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match will take place on September 21 (Sunday).

Where will the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match take place?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match start?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match will start at 8 PM IST.

Where will the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match be telecast live in India?

The India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match in India?

The live streaming of the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match will be available on the SonlyLiv app and website.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

