IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch

Farhan had just faced a couple of balls and seemed to be struggling with movement but was given a second chance to settle, thanks to the lapse in fielding. The miss was costly as Pakistan looked to rebuild after a rocky start.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 08:18 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch
India's Super 4 match against Pakistan began with a tense moment as a vital early opportunity was missed, with opener Abhishek Sharma failing to secure a simple catch at third man from Hardik Pandya's bowling. This missed chance occurred in the very first over of the game, when Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan, who had just returned from an injury scare, top-edged a delivery from the Indian all-rounder.

The ball soared towards the third-man boundary, where Sharma, usually a dependable fielder, completely misjudged the catch. This error gave Farhan a second chance, who had appeared uneasy after being struck on the hand by the first ball of the innings. This early mistake by India's fielding side could turn out to be detrimental, as Farhan and his opening partner, Fakhar Zaman, aimed to take advantage of the reprieve.

Watch the video here:


The dropped catch adds extra pressure on the Indian bowlers, who are eager to mirror their group-stage performance where they limited Pakistan to a modest score. Although Hardik Pandya has a solid history of taking crucial wickets against Pakistan, this missed catch will undoubtedly be a concern for captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India’s no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav leads India's no-handshake stance in Super 4 showdown vs Pakistan
