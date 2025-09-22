IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill shine as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets; no-handshake stance maintained

The match, played at the Dubai International Stadium, saw India successfully chase down Pakistan's total of 171/5, propelled by explosive innings from openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

In a tense Super 4 match, India beat Pakistan by six wickets, a win that highlighted both strong cricket and ongoing diplomatic tension. The game, held at the Dubai International Stadium, saw India chase down Pakistan's score of 171/5, thanks to great batting from openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

India's chase began quickly, with Abhishek Sharma hitting aggressively from the start. He reached his half-century in just 24 balls and ended with 74 off 39 balls, including six fours and five sixes. His partner, Shubman Gill, played a steady role, adding a key 47 before he was out. Their 100-run partnership made the target seem easy to reach.

Before that, Pakistan's innings was led by Sahibzada Farhan, who scored 58 off 45 balls. But India's bowlers, especially Shivam Dube, who took two important wickets, kept the pressure on and slowed down the scoring in the later overs. Even with a late effort from Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's total of 171 wasn't enough on a good pitch for batting.

What stood out, though, was that the two teams again didn't shake hands. Like in their earlier match, players from both sides avoided the usual post-game handshakes. The captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha, also skipped shaking hands at the coin toss, clearly showing the difficult relationship that now marks this rivalry.

India’s win strengthens their spot in the Super 4 stage and sends a clear signal to the other teams.

