IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar slams India's post-match handshake snub with Pakistan, says, 'It is disheartening...'

Former Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar expressed his discontent on a post-match program, characterizing the incident as demotivating. Read here to know exactly what happened.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 02:15 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar slams India's post-match handshake snub with Pakistan, says, 'It is disheartening...'
Suryakumar Yadav's team decisively defeated their rivals, Pakistan, in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. After an impressive performance with the ball, limiting Pakistan to 127/9 in 20 overs, Team India successfully chased the target in 15.5 overs, losing only three wickets.

Adding to the on-field performance, the Indian team maintained a friendly demeanor with their opponents after the game. While Pakistan awaited the customary handshake, no Indian players were visible on the field, and footage showed Team India closing the team dressing room's door.

This behavior from the Indian team appears to have upset former Pakistan pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar. During a Pakistani show after the match, he voiced his disapproval.

What Shoaib Akhtar said on 'handshake row'?

Speaking about the handshake snub, a visibly disappointed former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said, "I'm speechless. It is disheartening to see and I don't know what to say. Hats off to India. Just don't make things political. Cricket match hain isko political mat banao. Hum ne acchi statement di hai aapkee liye. Hum bohut kuchh bol sakte hai. Hoti rehte hain ladayi jhagre, ghar me bhi ho jaati hain. (Don't make a cricket match political. We have said nice things about you. We can say a lot of things about the no handshake. Fights happen, even inside your house. Forget it, move on. It is the game of cricket, shake your hands, show your grace.)

Shoaib Akhtar backs Pakistan's captain

Significantly, the Pakistan skipper, Salman Ali Agha, was absent from the post-match presentation ceremony. Akhtar supported the captain's action, saying, "Thik kiya Salman Ali Agha ne, wo nahi gaya post match mein, good", (Salman Ali Agha did the right thing, he did not go to the post-match ceremony, good.)

What Suryakumar Yadav said on handshake snub?

During the post-match presentation, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said, "Our government and BCCI were aligned. When we came here, we took a call. We were here to just play the game. We gave them a proper reply."

"Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and we stand with their families. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor," Suryakumar added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first and were reduced to 6/2. A 39-run stand between Sahibzada Farhan (40 in 44 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Fakhar Zaman (17 in 15 balls, with three fours) stabilised the innings a bit, but India reduced Pakistan to 97/8. A late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi (33* in 16 balls, with four sixes) took them to 127/9 in 20 overs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
