IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan embarrassed before match as DJ plays 'jalebi baby' instead of national anthem - Watch

Pakistan faced an embarrassing moment moments before the Asia Cup 2025 match against India when, instead of the Pakistan national anthem, the DJ mistakenly played the popular song "Jalebi Baby" at the Dubai International Stadium.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:54 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan embarrassed before match as DJ plays 'jalebi baby' instead of national anthem - Watch
Pakistan, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, faced embarrassment even before the first ball was bowled in their Group A Asia Cup match against India. Tensions escalated at the toss when captains Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands or make eye contact. Shortly after, both teams gathered for their national anthems, and it was during this moment that Agha's Pakistan found themselves in a state of confusion due to a DJ blunder.

As the moment arrived for Pakistan's National Anthem, the DJ mistakenly played Tesher and Jason Derulo's ‘Jalebi Baby,’ which resonated throughout the Dubai International Stadium for about six seconds before the actual anthem was finally heard.

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Pakistan's captain Salman Agha had won the toss and chose to bat first. Both teams maintained the same playing XIs as in their previous matches.

“We are going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days, and we are used to the conditions,” Agha said at the toss.

Conversely, Suryakumar expressed his satisfaction with the decision made by the Pakistan captain, stating that he preferred to focus solely on bowling.

“We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, which was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid, so I'm hoping for some dew. Same team,” said the Indian captain.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...

