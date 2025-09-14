IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 match: Team India to wear black armbands today; know why

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS
CRICKET
Many Indians have criticised the BCCI for its decision to proceed with the match after the attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.
IND vs PAK match: India and Pakistan are all set to face off on Sunday evening in Dubai. This will be the first match between the traditional rivals since the escalation of the border conflict in May this year. During the match, Team India players led by Suryakumar Yadav are reportedly to wear black armbands to show their condolences for all the lives that were lost in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 this year.
Many Indians called for the boycott of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on September 14. They criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its decision to proceed with the match after the attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. However, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate stated that the players of his team understand people's emotions and that they share their sentiments.
According to the government’s new sports policy, India will not play bilateral contests against Pakistan, but will continue to face them in multilateral tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup and ICC events.
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed
