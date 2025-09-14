IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav creates history, becomes first player to...

India began the day with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game.

Kuldeep Yadav was once again the star of the show as India registered a convincing seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in an Asia Cup Group A league match in Dubai on Sunday. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan to 127 for nine after Salman Agha opted to bat first.

Kuldeep Yadav finishes with 3/18

Kuldeep Yadav finished with 3/18 in the match vs Pakistan, finishing as the pick of the bowlers. He picked up the wickets of Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz and Sahibzada Farhan. He thus became the first bowler in the world to achieve the massive feat. Now, he becomes the first bowler to take consecutive three-wicket hauls in the T20 edition of the Asia Cup. Overall, he becomes the second bowler to take two three-wicket hauls in the Asia Cup T20 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India complete chase in 15.5 overs

India on Sunday completed the chase in 15.5 overs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions. India began the day with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Haris in the next over to leave Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2.

