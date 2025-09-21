Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash

Team India put down four catches in their Super Four clash against Pakistan, a sloppy performance that allowed their arch-rivals to build momentum and put up a strong total.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:13 PM IST

Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill drop four catches as India fumble in field vs Pakistan in Super 4 clash
In a fielding performance that can only be termed a disaster, Team India dropped four catches during their Super Four match against Pakistan, a careless display that enabled their rivals to gain momentum and set a formidable total. These unusual mistakes in the field have placed significant pressure on the Indian squad and attracted sharp criticism from both fans and commentators.

The series of blunders began right in the first over when Abhishek Sharma, positioned at third man, let slip a simple catch off Sahibzada Farhan. The Pakistan opener, still looking for his first run, received a fortunate second chance after he top-edged a delivery from Hardik Pandya. This missed opportunity established a tone of carelessness that would plague the Indian team for the remainder of the innings.

The 'butterfingers' saga continued in the fifth over, as spinner Kuldeep Yadav failed to hold onto an easy catch at short fine leg. Saim Ayub, who had been out of form, top-edged a slog-sweep off Varun Chakravarthy, and the ball floated directly towards Kuldeep, who completely mishandled the catch.

The most astonishing moment occurred when Abhishek Sharma dropped yet another catch, this time a more challenging opportunity at long-on, but instead of securing it, he deflected the ball over the boundary for a six, handing Pakistan vital runs. The fielding troubles were capped off by Shubman Gill, who also missed a catch later in the innings.

Although Abhishek Sharma later made amends with a spectacular diving catch to dismiss Saim Ayub, the overall fielding failures have become a significant topic of discussion. With four dropped catches, the Indian team's typically high fielding standards have suffered a considerable blow, raising doubts about their preparedness for high-stakes matches. The missed opportunities allowed Pakistan to settle in and forge essential partnerships, placing them in a dominant position in the game. Pakistan concluded their innings at 171/5, with Sahibzada Farhan as the top scorer with 58 runs.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Hardik Pandya scripts history, surpasses Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve big T20I feat for India

