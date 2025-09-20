Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India's probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways reduces price of Rail Neer water bottles, check new rates here

'Ye padosi X players...': Irfan Pathan fires fresh dig at Pakistan after Shahid Afridi reignites 'dog meat' remark

Absolute panic, confusion grips Indians over Trump's H-1B visa fee hike; travel for weddings, Diwali cancelled

Congress's poetic jibe at PM Modi over H-1B visa fee hike: 'Sar itna bhi mat jhukao ki...'

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

After Mother Dairy, Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST rate-cuts; Check new prices here

US official's BIG clarification over H-1B visa revision: 'No need for Indians to...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Ahead of the high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan, India's squad selection is creating a buzz as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return to the playing XI. This inclusion could push Arshdeep Singh out of the team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:53 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan
After a close win over Oman, India is gearing up for their big clash against Pakistan. The two teams will meet at the Dubai International Stadium for their first Super Four stage game in the 2025 Asia Cup. Given what's happened the last couple of months, expect a tense game. Still, India goes in as the favorite, since they easily beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage. India has also won their last six matches against Pakistan in all formats.

Some changes are likely for India. Jasprit Bumrah will be back after resting against Oman, replacing Harshit Rana. Arshdeep Singh might also be out unless the conditions in Dubai change a lot. Varun Chakravarthy could return as India goes back to using just one main fast bowler. Even though India's batting wasn't great against Oman, no changes are expected there since everyone hasn't played much yet. Sanju Samson's place is being talked about since he lost his opening spot, but he did score a half-century in his first game. Shubman Gill hasn't done well in three games, but India is likely to stick with their vice-captain.

Arshdeep made history on Saturday as the first bowler to take 100 T20I wickets. After sitting out against UAE and Pakistan, he made an immediate impact against Oman. But, don't be surprised if he's back on the bench against Pakistan.

India wants strong batting and will likely stick with three spinners. Axar should be ready, so India will probably go back to their old plan of playing him with Kuldeep and Chakravarthy. Bumrah, Hardik, and Dube will be the fast bowlers. Arshdeep might not be needed because Dubai's pitch is slow, so India needs more spinners and batting. Also, with Bumrah back, they probably won't need Arshdeep in the lineup.

India likely XI vs Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Also read| IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on Tv, online?

